Smoothy (SMTY) Price Up 18.8% This Week

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $73,950.50 and approximately $417,336.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021694 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015796 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.
Smoothy Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
