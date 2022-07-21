Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $207.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.86. Snap-on has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Snap-on

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.