Snowball Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Snowball has a total market cap of $282,900.41 and $510.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00330743 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015501 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001710 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,708,349 coins and its circulating supply is 5,042,291 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
