Snowball Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Snowball has a total market cap of $282,900.41 and $510.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00330743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,708,349 coins and its circulating supply is 5,042,291 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.