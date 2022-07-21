Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.27.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $156.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.73. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

