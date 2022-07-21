SolFarm Trading Down 27.8% This Week (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00378212 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015068 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001696 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032588 BTC.
SolFarm Profile
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
