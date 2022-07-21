SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Short Interest Up 28.5% in June

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SomaLogic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1,140.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 250,995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $2,072,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 992,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 591,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. SomaLogic has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $14.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

