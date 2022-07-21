Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Sonoco Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.30 EPS.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

