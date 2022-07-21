Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Barclays

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $70.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

