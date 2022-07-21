SPC Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,922 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

