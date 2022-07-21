SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 1,919 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

