SPC Financial Inc. Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $42.94 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

