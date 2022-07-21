SPC Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.