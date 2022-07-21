SPC Financial Inc. Sells 162 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

