SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,636,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

