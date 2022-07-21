SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 160,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,929,342 shares.The stock last traded at $33.34 and had previously closed at $33.03.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

