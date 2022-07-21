SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,489 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.99 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

