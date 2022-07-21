SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 446,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,700,292 shares.The stock last traded at $44.05 and had previously closed at $44.91.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.