SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lifted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $437.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

