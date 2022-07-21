Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Spire accounts for 3.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Spire worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Insider Activity

Spire Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.44. 4,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.30. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. Spire’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

