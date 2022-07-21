Spores Network Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $494,377.14 and approximately $69,960.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00391270 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014864 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032621 BTC.
About Spores Network
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spores Network Coin Trading
