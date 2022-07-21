Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,654 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 5.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

PHYS opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

