SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

SPX stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

