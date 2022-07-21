Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Cowen dropped their price target on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Square from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Square from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.51.

SQ stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. Square has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,402 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

