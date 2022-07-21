SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,843.43 ($22.04).

SSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.30) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($20.99), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,239,822.07). In other news, insider Angela Strank bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.10) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($10,676.23). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($20.99), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,239,822.07).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,765.25 ($21.10) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,742.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,700.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.74. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 60.20 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

