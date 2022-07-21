SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$27.50 at National Bankshares

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.95.

SSRM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.93. 432,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,417. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$18.08 and a one year high of C$31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

