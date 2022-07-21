StableXSwap (STAX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.52 Million

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $37.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001750 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,147.32 or 1.00089813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00047583 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap.

StableXSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

