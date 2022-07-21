Stably USD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $481,108.46 and approximately $11,252.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.18 or 1.00000871 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006968 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Stably USD Coin Profile
Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,248 coins and its circulating supply is 481,251 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io.
Stably USD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
