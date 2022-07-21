Standard Protocol (STND) Price Tops $0.0450 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $603,572.76 and $160,841.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00382518 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015321 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001705 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032533 BTC.
Standard Protocol Coin Profile
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Buying and Selling Standard Protocol
