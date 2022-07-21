Standard Protocol (STND) Price Tops $0.0450 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $603,572.76 and $160,841.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00382518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

