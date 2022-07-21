Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.72 million and $13.17 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.17 or 0.99979623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.