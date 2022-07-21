Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

