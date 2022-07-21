Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.27 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

