STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,055.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $9,055.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00347227 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015704 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.