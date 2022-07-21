STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,055.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $9,055.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00347227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

