State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after buying an additional 137,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $259,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

STT opened at $66.97 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

