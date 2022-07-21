Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCS opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 341.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

