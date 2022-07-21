Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

STLJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of STLJF opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

