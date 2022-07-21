Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 120.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 83.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 330,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.76) to GBX 146 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of VOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 308,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

