Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $245,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Olin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Olin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Olin by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Olin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,032. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

