Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. iStar makes up about 2.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of iStar worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,937,000 after acquiring an additional 303,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,262,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iStar by 3,618.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 895,653 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 11.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 908,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iStar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Stock Performance

NYSE STAR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,353. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

iStar Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About iStar

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.