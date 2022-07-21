Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,956 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

HNW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,568. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

