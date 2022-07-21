Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,018. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.33.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.