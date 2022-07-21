Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of SHOO opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

