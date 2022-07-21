Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €70.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($70.71) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 133.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.85) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.71) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($37.37) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.27) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday.

HelloFresh Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded down €3.11 ($3.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting €29.94 ($30.24). 3,849,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.87. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($27.29) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($98.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

