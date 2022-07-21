Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $46.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.39. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

