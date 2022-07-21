STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.44) to €38.00 ($38.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 100,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,286. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.