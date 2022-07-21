Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 21st (AA, AAPL, ABMD, ABT, ACI, ADIL, AEE, AEGXF, AJX, ALL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $55.00.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $355.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $132.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $3.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $110.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $123.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $77.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €245.00 ($247.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($252.53) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $155.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $197.50 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $285.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $304.00 to $274.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.55) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,480 ($17.69) to GBX 1,460 ($17.45). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $22.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$47.25.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €815.00 ($823.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €525.00 ($530.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $925.00 to $794.00.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price cut by Roth Capital to C$2.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $129.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €10.70 ($10.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $67.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $45.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $41.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $270.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $262.00 to $250.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $285.00 to $270.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $320.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $36.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $40.00 to $32.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $44.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $36.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $30.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $39.00 to $35.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €96.00 ($96.97) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 440 ($5.26). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.90 ($8.99) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $86.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $10.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $78.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $89.00 to $94.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $69.00 to $59.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $37.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $35.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $487.00 to $477.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $292.00 to $312.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($75.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.50 ($26.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $50.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $265.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $544.00 to $505.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €51.00 ($51.52) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $129.00 to $117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $140.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to C$27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($22.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,630 ($19.49) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $15.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €59.00 ($59.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €70.00 ($70.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €60.00 ($60.61) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €70.00 ($70.71) price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,980 ($35.62) to GBX 2,260 ($27.02). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.21). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $180.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.90 ($15.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $27.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $456.00 to $365.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $420.00 to $402.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $44.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $50.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $850.00 to $800.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $235.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $286.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $238.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $222.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $189.00 to $202.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $62.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $656.00 to $600.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $99.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $30.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $41.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $116.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $163.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $156.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $190.00 to $160.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $183.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $153.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $116.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $78.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 632 ($7.56) to GBX 360 ($4.30). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($25.25) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $384.00 to $341.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €132.00 ($133.33) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €115.00 ($116.16) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €105.00 ($106.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €105.00 ($106.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €146.00 ($147.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $84.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 244 ($2.92).

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.06) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €5.40 ($5.45) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $16.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $85.00 to $97.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $76.00 to $80.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $150.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $700.00 to $733.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $820.00 to $830.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $1,108.00 to $949.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $801.00 to $815.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from $900.00 to $850.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $900.00 to $950.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $700.00 to $733.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $545.00 to $570.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $71.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.25.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €175.00 ($176.77) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $16.00.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $18.00.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $17.00.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $93.00 to $87.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $145.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $208.00 to $202.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.