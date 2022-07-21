StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.29.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $4,624,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter worth $1,282,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Athersys by 1,061.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,823,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 232.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 733,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 512,984 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.