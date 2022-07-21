StockNews.com Downgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Buy

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of ACLS traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. 612,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,486. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after buying an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 142,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

