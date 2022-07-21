StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.