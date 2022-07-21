Strategic Equity Management Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Equity Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $396.76 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.11.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.