Strategic Equity Management Sells 29,074 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.37 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.53.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

